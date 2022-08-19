To the editor: I commend Maggie Smith for her letter to the editor concerning people begging for money at intersections ("Letter: Pittsfield has a panhandling problem," Eagle, Aug. 16).
This is a constant topic that I hear whenever I’m out, and nobody at the city level seems to want to confront this. I have spoken to two elected officials who have checked with the Pittsfield Police Department and the answer has been nothing we can do. They will leave if people don’t give them money. What a cop-out (no pun intended).
The Supreme Judicial Court did overturn a state law that made panhandling illegal, but what about laws against distracted driving (both visual and cognitive), which target anything that takes a driver's mind off the road? I think that these individuals pose as much of a threat as cell phone use and texting.
I hope more people continue to speak up publicly so our elected officials and law enforcement feels compelled to address this situation that is totally out of hand and growing daily. How come our neighboring towns don’t face this problem? If we don’t act soon, all those lovely bump-outs on Tyler Street and now at the intersection of Pomeroy and East streets will be occupied by more individuals looking for handouts.
Guy Pannesco Jr., Pittsfield