To the editor: I would like to respond to a letter to the editor that appeared July 26 in The Berkshire Eagle. ("Letter: Disappointed to hear DA candidate Shugrue backs 'broken windows' policy," Eagle, July 26.)
The letter-writer claims that on a recent radio broadcast attorney Timothy Shugrue said that he wants to bring back “broken windows” policing, first implemented in New York City in the 1980s. Mr. Shugrue said no such thing. He explained clearly that he meant that we need to get to the root cause of crime and help to rehabilitate the offender. If a perpetrator has, for example, a drug problem, a mental health issue or is homeless, and that is what led to stealing or committing some other crime, we need to address those problems.
This does not necessarily mean incarceration, and in the vast majority of cases it will not. Instead, it means getting the offender the help he/she needs by taking advantage of existing statutory diversion programs. These programs may involve drug treatment, assistance in finding employment, getting the person off the street by finding adequate and safe shelter, and providing the support necessary to make the person into a productive member of society. It may also mean, in the case of petty theft, holding the perpetrator accountable by requiring the offender to make restitution to the victim to the extent possible.
In other words, Mr. Shugrue argues that we need to break the cycle of crime by making the offender understand that there are consequences for criminal conduct. But if the offender successfully completes the pretrial probation imposed as part of a diversion program, the charges would be dismissed and that person would walk away with no criminal record, making it possible to obtain gainful employment and become a model citizen. This is a far more compassionate and effective approach to our crime problem than simply refusing to charge the person with a crime, doing absolutely nothing, leaving the offender to fend for himself or herself, and waiting until he or she offends again and again and again (or for that person’s children to offend) with no consequences.
There is nothing racist about Mr. Shugrue’s sensible ideas, and the insinuation to the contrary is reprehensible.
Patricia A. Zuccaro, Pittsfield