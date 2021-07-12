To the editor: While reading the contrasting letters from David Munger, of Pittsfield, ("Letter: How much more GOP insanity will this country allow?," Eagle, July 9) and Leo Delaney, of Dalton, ("Letter: Liberals leading nation down a dark road," Eagle, July 9) I realized that they each may read the other’s letter, call the other an “idiot” and move on without gaining any understanding of a contrasting perspective.
Perhaps The Eagle could create a moderated forum where it invites Berkshire residents who represent different viewpoints to engage in a discussion, not a debate, to see if it is possible to find common ground by interacting in a civilized way with someone who has a different perspective.
Andrea Sholler, Stockbridge