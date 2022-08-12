To the editor: As a liberal, bleeding-heart Democrat, of course I was against the idea of having female prisoners sent to Chicopee to be incarcerated away from their loved ones, but now I have changed my mind.
Why? Because of John Staelens’ carefully detailed, factual Aug. 2 letter to the editor supporting Sheriff Thomas Bowler and pointing out the very many difficulties involved in providing the state-mandated care for female prisoners here in the Berkshires.
On Aug. 3rd, I read another letter to the editor one from Jennifer Thurston, a former inmate, which served to affirm my change of mind in support of Sheriff Bowler and his decisions.
I do, however, have a question. Since female inmates are transported to Chicopee, I wonder whether there could not be a free bus or van running twice a week from the Berkshires to Chicopee to let family and friends reunite with their loved ones. As a mother and grandmother, I know how important it is for everybody involved, and especially for children, to keep up connections, and I do believe a free bus would be far less expensive than a complete overhaul of the Berkshire jail.
Steffi Fletcher, Stockbridge