To the editor: Our country is on a dark, never-traveled road.
Mainstream media has abandoned the idea and role of a free press that pursues truth and impartially vets the political process. They are the propaganda arm of the Democrats, pushing radical agendas and mauling the truth. Add big tech's censoring and Joe Biden and Congress are free of any meaningful oversight. This greases the slide into authoritarian, one-party rule.
If the radical left wins out, the endgame is Marxism. Biden et al. have vowed to "fundamentally change America." Now, with the media's help, that door stands wide open, virtually unguarded. The majority local response to this is a hypocritical self-righteousness that disassociates them from their party's record of hate and divisiveness and overlooks the radical direction of this administration.
The liberal culture is stifling to those who think for themselves and puzzling to a rational person. We live in a state of hypocrisy (pun intended). The "Four Freedoms," a "rights" group, carries their signs while serving a party that denies the fundamental right to life to the pre-born, tramples on the freedom of religious expression and "cancels" opposing opinions. We have "peaceniks" here, protesting war and international violence for decades. But last summer, as antifa, BLM and looting mobs combined to burn out inner-city communities, they couldn't find their signs or their voices.
Liberals send numerous letters to The Eagle decrying an anonymous swastika on a bathroom wall. But when Democrat members of Congress in "the squad' make openly anti-Semitic remarks on the record, there's deafening silence here. Eagle editors and commentators can't kick their Trump-hate addiction, leaning on the old lies and pumping out the Democrats' mind-numbing blue Kool-Aid. It's easy for them to avoid stories of Biden family corruption and lose the memo that Joe Biden is such a liar; The Washington Post stopped fact-checking him.
The Eagle was fair and trustworthy "in the day." I was raised in a family of Democrats. Their politics took a backseat to friendship and respect for others. That party and culture no longer exist. Today, Democrats' "big tent" is so packed with radicals, conflicting agendas and ideologies that people are afraid. Speaking up or having an independent thought risks retaliation for "stepping on toes" or breaking ranks. Are you a true liberal, believing in free speech and civil liberty? You'd better remove your radical left from power.
Leo Delaney, Dalton