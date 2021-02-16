Liberals may find Biden a bad bargain
To the editor: For years, liberals, Democrats, progressives and the willing news media spewed continual vitriol about President Trump.
Even now with him out of office, they continue their unbridled, un-American hatred. Look what they got. Many proclaimed that Joe Biden will be remembered as Abraham Lincoln, uniting us all. Instead we have an empty suit who lied about uniting.
All he can do is sign executive orders in a steady stream, killing jobs and taking us far away from the great MAGA model America had. Well, to those who voted for this, now you have it. If nothing changes, the next four years will not bode well at all.
Where’s all that uniting America that was promised, and all the liberals talked about? Or is it really about continuing to disenfranchise 74 million Americans?
I’d love to know what the endgame is really about. More likely, you don’t even know as long as you liberals are filled with hatred.
In God we trust.
Thomas D. Gilardi, Pittsfield