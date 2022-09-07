To the editor: "People think of them as dusty book places and librarians as the 'shushing' person, and libraries are not like that" is a quote from an interview in a recent Eagle news article. ("5 questions for Samara Klein, the new director of Great Barrington's libraries," Eagle, Sept. 1.)
This concept prompted me to describe a very vibrant community library. Mark Makuc, the director of the Monterey Public Library, and his hardworking staff warmly provide us with contemporary and classical print and nonprint materials. Technology equipment and assistance are available, and a weekly email informs patrons of new acquisitions.
Want to go to a museum? Get a pass here. Want to borrow a ukulele? We have three that you can borrow.
Our library delivers materials to shut-ins. There are programs for the young and not so young.
Proudly, the library exhibits works of local artists. Presently, works by Monterey resident Julie Shapiro are on display
Shelves of dusty books? Shushing librarians? I am happy to report that the above antiquated description does not apply in our beautiful town.
Myrna Schneiderman, Monterey