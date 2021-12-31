Libraries remain your privacy champions
To the editor: In response to the Dec. 28 letter regarding libraries and librarians protecting patron privacy (“Letter: The government can track your library activities,” Eagle, Dec. 28), we would like to reassure you that our local libraries are staunch protectors of patron privacy.
Libraries are not required by law to keep track of your reading history. In fact, state law particularly notes that the “part of the records of a public library which reveals the identity and intellectual pursuits of a person using such library shall not be a public record” (Massachusetts General Law Chapter 78, Section 7). As a result, our libraries go to great lengths to keep private information private. For example, once items are returned and noted to be in good condition, previous circulation data is anonymized. The circulation history connecting an item to a patron is deleted. Therefore, even with a subpoena, the history is unavailable; librarians cannot provide records that no longer exist.
As for computer use, that too is protected. Libraries may have mechanisms to maintain limits of daily computer usage, but those records are automatically deleted at the end of the day. There is no permanent history to track. Moreover, we routinely clear our public computers of all patron activities.
Your local librarians work hard to protect your privacy, and we can help you learn more about privacy. Just stop by.
Alex Reczkowski, director, Berkshire Athenaeum
Catherine Congelosi, supervisor, Berkshire Athenaeum
Sarah Sanfilippo, director, North Adams Public Library
Mark Makuc, director, Monterey Library
Wendy Pearson, director, Stockbridge Library
Jodi Magner, interim director, Lee Library Association
Lesliann Furcht, Egremont Free Library
KellyAnne McGuire, librarian, Bard College at Simon’s Rock
Debora O’Brien, director, New Marlborough Library
Brian Mikesell, director, Bard College at Simon’s Rock
Deena Caswell, director, Bushnell-Sage Library in Sheffield
Sheila Parks, director, Lanesborough Public Library
Amanda M. DeGiorgis, director, Great Barrington Libraries
Jodi Shafiroff, director, Becket Athenaeum
Rachel Alter, director, West Stockbridge Public Library
Robert DiFazio, director, Dalton Free Public Library
Katie O’Neil, director, Lenox Library
Mary Kronholm, chair of the board of trustees, Porter Memorial Library in Blandford