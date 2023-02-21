Letter: Like all food pantries, the Christian Center's mission has expanded

To the editor: Thank you for your Feb. 9 informative article on the Berkshire County Community Food Pantries, highlighting the wonderful work that they are doing to assist in meeting the needs of the food insecure in our community. ("South Congregational Church's food pantry has seen an increase of 300 families a week. Here's how you can help," Eagle.)
However, the article neglected to mention the work of the Christian Center of Pittsfield, which is and has been an important part of the West Side Community for 130 years. The Christian Center runs a food pantry that provides a monthly distribution of up to 900 meals per month, or 160,000 pounds of food per year to families. In addition, the center offers daily lunches open to all, holiday meals and Christmas gifts for children. The center also runs a clothing boutique, open daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other services include housing assistance, health insurance, WIC, free telephones and mental health information and guidance when appropriate.
In recent months, the center has seen an increase in its non-English-speaking clients and is now providing the relevant needs and services for that population. It is important to recognize the vital impact role that the Christian Centers has had and continues to have on the welfare on the West Side community
Betsy Sherman, Pittsfield
Patrick Gable, Pittsfield
The writers are, respectively, the executive director and board of directors president of the Christian Center in Pittsfield.