Letter: Like columnist Bahlman, I prefer my lower-tech life

To the editor: Don’t do it, Dusty. Use your flip phone with pride and stay the course. ("D.R. Bahlman: No frills phoning with ‘Flipper’," Eagle, Jan. 4.)
You do not need one of those smart- or, my other term, “fancy” phones.
I, too, have withstood the laughter and derision my flip phone incites, but I can handle it, and you can, too. I feel sort of special that I’m one of those people. Phooey on those folks whose phones rule their world. You and I have devices that can call out, receive a call and, as you said, do a number of other (mostly unnecessary) things. Goodness. When I take out my camera, a real camera, there are hoots of "you’ve got to be kidding me." Fie on these naysayers.
I have so many more things to fuss over than adding a fancy phone into my life. I still miss my VCR, but I feel very modern that I have this iPad upon which I might write to the editor.
Amy Renak, Pittsfield