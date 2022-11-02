To the editor: I find it heartening to see all of the lawn signs and bumper stickers out there in support of state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli.
I have been impressed by the number of letters submitted to The Eagle on his behalf. No one who has ever served in public office deserves this level of recognition more than him. Why? Smitty is unrivaled when it comes to addressing the concerns of his constituents and the needs of his district. His passion and dedication towards veterans and their families is second to none. Smitty is a true patriot in terms of his selfless devotion and love for the people of Berkshire County. There is little I can say that hasn't been said already about his stellar work ethic and his drive to improve each and every community he serves.
What I can say is this: If you really want to show your support for Smitty, then please get out and vote. Voter turnout matters. Your vote matters. Show Smitty how much he matters by getting to the polls and casting your vote. It's the least we can do after all that he has done for us.
Marie T. Field, Lenox