Letter: Like other letter-writers, I want more scrutiny of Greylock Glen project

To the editor: The four authors of the letter to the editor "We want community to have closer look at Greylock Glen project details" (Eagle, Jan. 6) have done the region a great service in waking us up to the possibility of this spectacular area being ruined by inappropriate development.
Many people fought for upward of 40 years to save the Glen from condos, golf courses, a tramway, etc. I think that the final agreement was that the town of Adams was leased the property, and 50 acres was set aside for some sort of development — the environmental center, lodge or hotel, and a "rustic" campground. Perhaps the definition of "rustic" should have been spelled out clearly. The present project sounds utterly incompatible with the natural beauty of the area and could be actually harmful to wildlife. And I don't think it could help people enjoy the wild surroundings.
Everyone should have adequate information about the plans and have ample comment time. Local conservation organizations, Mass Audubon and Berkshire Natural Resources Council should be aware of this possible degradation. They had been active in previous efforts to secure some sort of compatible development.
I support the letter-writers' request for another public meeting with adequate publicizing and time for comments.
This is not just an ordinary private development. Essentially, it belongs to us all.
Pam Weatherbee, Williamstown