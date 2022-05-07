To the editor: Between Feb. 23 and March 6, 1836, 200 Texans gave up their lives to defend their freedom from oppression. Col. William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett gave their lives at the Alamo.
"Remember the Alamo" became the rallying cry for all the Texans, who finally won their freedom by defeating Mexican General Santa Ana at the battle of San Jacinto.
Move forward 186 years, and history will repeat itself, only this time the rallying cry will be "Pamietac Azovstal" for the Ukrainian freedom fighters who are willing to give up their lives at the Steel Mill in Azovstal, surrounded by Russian troops, who are showing no mercy for women and children and have vowed to kill everyone at the mill. At least Santa Ana spared the women and children.
As history is bound to repeat itself, the people of Ukraine will win this war, but besides our prayers they need our weapons. Now is the time to support them, not when it is too late. We spend trillions of dollars on our defense; now is the time to show where our taxpayer money is going.
Although the Ukraine is not a member of NATO, it should be remembered that we promised Ukraine that we would defend them in return for them dismantling nuclear weapons in their country.
Time for us to step forward and keep our promises.
James Boyle, Cheshire