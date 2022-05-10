To the editor: I am writing in support of Lis Wheeler's candidacy for the Stockbridge Planning Board.
Lis has deep roots in Stockbridge and currently lives in the family home that she visited weekends and summers as a child. She appreciates what makes Stockbridge such an attractive and desirable town and understands the potential development issues that threaten our environment and quality of life.
Lis will bring a balanced approach and employ careful consideration to our zoning laws, a thoughtful attention toward the protection of our historic structures, and remain dedicated to conserve the natural beauty of Stockbridge for the future.
Robert Flower, Stockbridge