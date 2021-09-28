To the editor: Well the mayoral primary is over and already individuals in North Adams are spreading rumors and innuendo by mouth and in letters to the editor.
We are fortunate to have two bright, independent women running for mayor. Is it too much to ask for voters to listen carefully to what each one says she has to offer to our city?
I have listened and I am impressed. Please vote on Nov. 2 with your own knowledge about their capabilities, not what someone has heard or told you about them.
Jane Betti, North Adams