To the editor:
We can only reconcile in truth, the heart of wisdom indwelling. How do we address untruth — strewing its venom through our collective common ground?
Perhaps it's simply honoring our fellow men, greeting all in common decency in pursuit of shared values, preserving our vision for democracy growing in justice and equality, right livelihood for all. Minding our Constitution, candidly calling out what is undermining our vision, our purpose knowing and living in truth.
Leave political party identities out of the equation. What is humane? What are we living up to in our collective lives? Let us proceed from here each step at a time. Living in and from our higher natures, we are the answer to every challenge we're facing.
May we each one choose to live mindfully in the truth of wisdom indwelling.
Thank you Berkshire Eagle for gathering the many into the flame of truth burning to all good purpose.
Cynthia H. Felleisen, Pittsfield