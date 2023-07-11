Letter: Local climate lobbyists descend on Washington

To the editor: The local chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby — a national, nonpartisan volunteer group whose 240,000 members work with every office of Congress — sent a delegation to Washington, D.C., recently to participate in our international conference and to lobby close to 430 congressional offices.
It is understandable to feel frustrated and discouraged by the latest climate events, divisions in U.S. politics and the slow and partial progress achieved in a system as complex, cumbersome and fickle as the U.S. Congress.
Our conference was filled with active hope and energized agency, strengthening our confidence in democratic principles to overcome divisions and cynicism. Nearly 1,000 volunteers attended multiple sessions presented by liberal and conservative members of Congress, along with experts in permitting reform, carbon pricing, international climate negotiations and the views of the global majority. Each volunteer was provided with well-researched studies and then headed “to the Hill” in groups of three to five to meet with their congressional offices.
Individuals shared the welcome they felt from Democrats and Republicans. Our own experience was the issues that need to be tackled are so complex, even the brilliant young congressional staffers were willing to admit how much they have to learn and were very interested in our information.
This is the result of 13 years building trusted relationships with Congress. CCL founder Marshall Saunders built what he called a nonpartisan “peaceful army.” We asked staffers in Rep. Richard Neal’s office for their thoughts about the components of permitting reform they would need to see to pass a bipartisan bill. If we don’t pass a clean energy permitting reform bill soon, we will likely achieve only about 20 percent of the emissions reductions promised in the Inflation Reduction Act.
No one party holds the answers to the most far-reaching issue humanity has ever faced. We need to employ all resources, including those who think very differently from us, to find our way. Volunteers aged 12 to 80 spoke about the hope and power they felt exercising their right to lobby and the inspiration and the courage they drew from working with fellow volunteers.
As easy and as justified it is to be pessimistic and gloomy about the state of the world, we felt very privileged to be able to participate, both in the best our democracy has to offer and in pushing for strong climate solutions.
To learn more about Citizens' Climate Lobby, visit: citizensclimatelobby.org/chapters/MA_Berkshires.
Judy Fox, Lenox
Uli Nagel, Lee
The writers are members of the Berkshire chapter of the Citizens' Climate Lobby.