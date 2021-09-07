To the editor: I recently attended the production of “Falstaff” at the Berkshire Opera Festival, having previously seen the production at the Metropolitan Opera.
Berkshire Opera’s was better and funnier. I loved the production, the costumes, the singing and I never laughed so much at an opera in my life. I was disappointed that the Aug. 27 performance was not sold out. It should have been.
It was the most enjoyable evening I have had in a long time. Berkshire Opera is literally a local jewel.
Joyce Hawkins, Sheffield