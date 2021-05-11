To the editor: The UNO Community Garden on River Street in North Adams would like to thank North Adams Tree and Landscape for their amazing and generous Arbor Day gift: a free day of labor to improve the tree line near the community garden.
James and Bret took down dead and invasive trees, left stumps for additional seating, and created mulch to spread around the seating area. Their efforts mean that the gardens will receive additional sunlight, and everyone will enjoy the enhanced view and the harvest. We owe a debt of gratitude for their community-minded donation. Well-done, North Adams Tree & Landscape.
Jennifer Munoz, North Adams
The writer is program manager for the UNO Community Garden in North Adams.