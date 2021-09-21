To the editor: Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy.
However, as many as one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, Berkshire County voter turnout was more than 70 percent of registered voters. In the city of Pittsfield, however, far fewer people cast a ballot.
Be part of the solution. Take 30 seconds to check your voter registration or register to vote, the perfect way to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 28 and well in time for the important municipal elections coming up in the city of Pittsfield on Nov. 2. Pittsfield residents, be sure you’ll be able to have a voice in the election of City Council and School Committee members.
U.S. citizens 16 years of age and older are eligible to register (you must be 18 to vote). It’s easy to check your registration status or register online at vote411.org or www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleifv/howreg.htm If you live in Pittsfield, you may also contact the Pittsfield City Registrar of Voters and Elections by email (elections@cityofpittsfield.org) or phone (413-499-9460).
You can also look for voter registration tables at the Pittsfield Farmers Market on the first two weekends in October. The last day to register for the general election is Oct. 13.
Let’s all make our voices heard at the ballot box and exercise our hard-won right to vote. Be sure to register and then vote this fall.
Betty Farbman, Great Barrington
The writer is a board member of the League of Women Voters Central Berkshire County Chapter.