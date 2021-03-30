Local woman helps scores of elderly citizens get vaccinated
To the editor: In a time of heartache and difficulties, something, or I should say someone, named Bridget Keegan shows that there is still good in this world.
She is a young woman on her own time helping the elderly make appointments for the COVID vaccination every day — in fact, more than 130 and counting. When the vaccination first came out and I learned how one has to registered, I thought how is someone supposed to figure that out let alone elders who don’t use computers too much.
Then I see this ad on Facebook for anyone needing help to register for the vaccination, posted by Bridget. Well Bridget, you’re a wonderful, caring individual and you have helped many navigate the crazy system. Thank you is not enough. Please continue doing what you do best by helping others and being an example for others to follow in your foot steps.
Amy Perras, Pittsfield