To the editor: I attended a baseball game at Clapp Park that was pleasantly filled to capacity.
The weather and crowd size were terrific. The new beautiful restroom facility is in a perfect location. However, I discovered it was locked.
I have a solution. Rent a new scooter, as McDonald's is less than a mile away. Ride over, use the restroom and avoid a parking problem when you return. Let's leave this awesome building locked so no one will damage it. Do we need a permit?
Pete Ellsworth, Pittsfield