Letter: Long past time for Congress to act sensibly on gun regulation

To the editor: The Second Amendment guarantees U.S. citizens the right to bear arms, and that is all.
It does not guarantee inexpensive arms or an endless selection or supply.
For a long time, Congress has dwelled on who can or cannot get a license to have arms and the reasons why they can lose that right. It's long past the time when Congress should control guns, i.e., ban the importation of all foreign-made arms and ammunition and make it illegal to import, wholesale, retail and privately sell or barter arms and ammunition that are not U.S. made.
Could the reason this hasn't been done be that Congress and the White House prefer to support corporate profits more than citizens' lives?
About 40,000 lives are lost to gun violence every year. Arms sales keep rising and so do deaths. Do lives matter more than profits, Congress? I would like to know, and maybe the relatives of the 40,000 who died last year would, too.
Government is meant to be of the people, by the people and for the people, not government by Congress for the profit of big business.
Keith Sharp, Washington