Letter: Looking back on the lives of Hoosac Valley High's 50th reunion class

To the editor: As a 1973 graduate of Hoosac Valley High School in Adams, I plan to be part of the Class of 1973 50th reunion on Aug. 19.
As we approach that milestone, I’d like to note our 60-something classmates have been fortunate to experience a unique era in humanity. Highlights include experiencing the birth and growth of rock 'n' roll. Hip-hop debuted 50 years ago.
In the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, we received breaking news in newspapers 24 hours after the fact while the digital component today produces breaking news as it is happening. We survived the assassination of John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon’s Watergate but also lived to see the first Black president (Barack Obama) and first Black female vice president (Kamala Harris).
While there is still a long way to go, we have experienced the impact of the Civil Rights Movement, the #MeToo movement and advancements for the LGBTQ community.
We witnessed one of the greatest horses of all time, Secretariat, win the 1973 Triple Crown. The United States won the ice hockey gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics. Red Sox fans finally got their world series win(s). We have seen men walk on the moon, 72 female astronauts go into space, advancements in the medical field and technology. We have gone from typewriters to bulky laptops and now paper-thin tablets. We have gone from bulky landline phones with operators and phone books and phone booths to cellphones that serve as hand-held computers. We have gone from black and white TVs to color TVs and flat-screen TVs. While still a work in progress, we have gone from gas-guzzling cars of the '60s to hybrids and electric vehicles today.
Movies have gone from science-fiction scenes with spaceships dangling from string or wire to spectacular, realistic-looking CGI scenes today. We have gone from limited communication to worldwide connections with our phones and social media.
The pandemic dramatically changed the way we live and work, forcing us to rapidly adopt innovative technologies in order to adapt to these changes. We have increased remote working, advanced online learning, adopted telemedicine, increased e-commerce, contactless payments and entertainment streaming. Does anyone remember Blockbuster?
Despite low moments — the last 60 years including 9/11, pandemic, assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy — overall, it has been an exciting time to be alive for our 60-something generation.
Dan Nowak, Cheshire, Conn.