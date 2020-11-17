Prison sentences would be justified
To the editor:
Dear President-elect Biden,
Disclaimer: I have voted for you every single time you have run for president — against Hillary, against Obama, against Republican after Republican after Republican. Anybody who is familiar with my letters knows I am a pretty outspoken Democrat.
I am writing you today to say, with all due respect, I don’t want to hear about working across the aisle even once from you. Every single one of these current Republicans is, at worst, an outright criminal or, at best, complacent — every single one.
I am a firm believer that Mitch McConnell should be brought up on charges for crimes against humanity. Bill Barr should be brought up on charges for lying about the Mueller report and Mueller should be suing him for defamation. I don’t care about COVID, I don’t care about the recession, I don’t care about bringing the country together if it means criminals who bully and threaten and use violence will not be brought to justice.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, you are a prosecutor. Prosecute. By Jan. 25, I want to see Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Nancy Pelosi literally going down a checklist, just naming names and filing charges, one after the other, one by one: collusion, conspiracy, theft, crimes against the republic, crimes against humanity, treason. Every single Republican in Washington right now at the very least contributed to the downfall of our democracy, if in no other way than by coddling a wanna-be dictator, for nothing more than their own personal gain, be it financial or political.
They set us back decades. Forget about any sort of worldwide respect; we’re done with that for at least our lifetimes, probably our children’s lifetimes, too.
President-elect Biden: You and President Obama almost cleaned up Bush’s mess, then along comes this clown, as you so accurately worded it. You’ve got your work cut out for you, man. Maybe Barack Obama can come back and just work on reinstating everything this moron undid, while you and Vice President-elect Harris put the rest of the world back together.
Clark Terry Mahony, Lee
Eyeing Biden administration for forward-thinking immigration policies
To the editor:
We congratulate the incoming Biden-Harris administration and pledge to offer solutions that will ensure our nation’s immigration policies reflect America’s principles and contribute to our shared prosperity.
Susan Ebitz, Alina Hsu, Emma Lezberg, America Lopez, Michelle Lopez, Becky Meier, Joanne Rogovin, Clemente Sajquiy-Ramirez, Eve Schatz, Michele Sisselman, Ana Suffish, Gwendolyn Hampton VanSant
The writers are members of Berkshires Advocacy and Support for the Immigrant Community.