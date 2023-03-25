Letter: Looking to the future of Pittsfield's Ward 3

To the editor: I have been a Ward 3 resident for some 15 years and have been involved with things that affect our Ward 3 residents for years.
I see that the ward needs a genuine advocate on the behalf of the folks, not the powers that be. I have been around to see the City Council pass and undo dozens of items. Our Ward 3 has stood strong against those that would run us over with political speak.
I think that our neighborhoods need work. They need road fixtures. They need crime to be stopped at the center, where it started. We in Ward 3 need to get back to basics. We need, in my opinion, to go back to the old days when voices mattered and crime was at bay — a time when our kids could play in parks without fear and parents didn’t fear for there kids in the neighborhood.
I believe that day has come. We need to look for a successor to Ward 3 Councilor Kevin Sherman. I think he has done a great job keeping our streets plowed and safe. We need to pass the torch — to whom is up to the voters' standards.
I hope they chose history over consultants.
Bill Tyer, Pittsfield