To the editor: Everyone has gone through a bad time during this pandemic.
At 87 years of age, I have a chronic eye condition known as macular degeneration — which, in my case, means that I am unable to read or see detail clearly. Fortunately, I am able to see people and objects so that I can navigate on a daily basis.
Last November, my buddy of 14 years, Chole — my affectionate, loving cat whom I acquired from Beverly Trowill at the Humane Society when Chole was 8 months old — died. My brother Dan drove me to the vet’s where we found it was necessary to put her to sleep due to kidney failure and a tumor on her stomach. It hurt to let her go, but it was necessary because she was suffering.
A few weeks after that, Dan contracted COVID and died in the hospital after a few week later. He was one of my best buddies and a loving brother who was always there when I needed him. Anyone who knew Dan knew how funny he could be, so they will understand when I say that Dan was always making me laugh.
For some reason, I have had a very difficult time getting a new cat. I have two large rooms, cat perch’s in both bedroom and living room windows, and a new litter box just waiting for a new kitty. Chole was 8 months old when I got her, so a female cat between 8 months to 5 or 6 years would be perfect for me.
I am wondering if my age has discouraged people from letting me know when a new kitty is available. I would prefer a spayed animal with papers from the vet, but could take care of those items if necessary. I can guarantee that the kitty would have a loving home and I would be a much happier person.
Connie Dillon Yannone, Pittsfield