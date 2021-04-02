To the editor: Since I am not a cook, I have been treating myself during the pandemic with delicious meals from Guido’s.
On Sunday, I ran over to the Pittsfield store to pick up my order of Passover dinners for my son and his girlfriend, who were on their way from Northampton. As expected, my order was ready for me.
After I unpacked my order, I noticed that one of my earrings was missing. Of course, I went back to search my car and my clothing, but it wasn’t there. So I called Guido’s. Brian answered the phone.
I described the lost earring and told him where I had parked my car. In 15 minutes, he called back. He had gone out into the rain and found it in the parking lot. He then put it in a safe place so that I could collect it on Monday.
Thank you to Brian and Guido’s for not only providing excellent food but also amazing customer service. They really made a difference in this season of gratitude.
Laura Rosenthal, Pittsfield