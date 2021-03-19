To the editor: I would like to thank the many people who assisted me on Feb. 26 when my ice-fishing sled and all my fishing gear slid out of my truck on Valentine Road.
This all happened in front of Taconic High while dropping my son off to school.
First, a big thank-you to the woman who pulled my sled out of the road to prevent it from getting run over. I would also like to thank the woman who signaled me to pull over so she could inform me of my lost items.
Thirdly, I'd like to thank the gentleman in the light-colored vehicle who hastily loaded all my equipment into his car to prevent anyone stealing it. Unfortunately you had already left the scene prior to my return. I am looking forward to meeting this man so I can thank him in person.
I am offering a reward for any returned, undamaged items. You can drop my stuff off at the Pittsfield Fire Station. Please leave your name and contact information and I will get back promptly.
Finally, I'd like to thank my family, friends and the Facebook nation for all of your help and kind offers. If anyone else witnessed this incident or has any further information, please feel free to contact me
Maybe between all of us we can locate this mystery good Samaritan who is trying to locate me to return my gear.
Ron Clement, Pittsfield