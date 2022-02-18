To the editor: As a fellow cookbook reader, I got a kick out of Elizabeth Baer's description of reading them when life was frantic ("You'll soon find yourself drizzling this tahini and date sauce over everything," Eagle, Feb. 16).
As a trustee of the Richmond Free Public library, I was also delighted that she called everyone's attention to our wonderful Central and Western Massachusetts interlibrary loan system. As she says, you can search the online catalog at the CW/MARS website and then request books for delivery to your local library. The system makes the huge combined collections of other public libraries and participating academic libraries available to all of us.
Whether you are looking for books on special topics or novels for a thumping good read, you have the world at your fingertips. Thanks for the reminder, Ms. Baer.
Katherine Keenum, Richmond