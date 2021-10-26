To the editor: I believe that Lynette Bond is the right person to lead North Adams.
Lynette has spent many years volunteering with a wide range of people giving her valuable experience in working with a diverse group of people. Diversity brings growth, new faces and wider smiles. More people to meet, to care about and to support. More people to help support our residential taxes and small businesses. More people to open said small businesses.
Having a heart of diversity, a background in community service and a mind for grants and new ways of thinking, Lynette is the way to go.
Keifer Gammell, North Adams