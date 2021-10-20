To the editor: In the nearly 40 years I've lived in North Adams — first as a student at North Adams State College and then making my home here with my wife — I've found mayoral politics to be divisive and full of mudslinging.
I was always left to decide between the lesser of two evils. When Mayor Tom Bernard announced he wouldn't be seeking reelection, it seemed the various people who took out nomination papers to replace him had little to no experience and we were going to get stuck with a low-quality candidate — until Jennifer Macksey entered the race.
Jennifer is someone who can get to work on day one. She has worked for the city in various capacities from the Transfer Station to being treasurer/collector. She's worked at both the employee and management levels. Her experience at the North Berkshire School Union, Southern Vermont College and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will give her the background needed to look at the needs of our schools — not just the buildings and students but the teachers, teacher assistants and paraprofessionals who educate them. She can work to make sure we attract the best professionals to our schools to educate our future generations and future leaders.
Gone are those days of mudslinging. The choice is simple. I ask everyone to join me on Nov. 2 in voting for Jennifer Macksey as the next mayor of North Adams.
Paul Moriarty, North Adams