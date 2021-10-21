To the editor: My choice for mayor of North Adams is Jennifer Macksey.
I did not make this decision lightly or without thorough thought and analysis. For more than 23 years, I have practiced law at my office across the street from City Hall and have been acutely interested in the direction in which our mayors have led this city.
North Adams has the good fortune of having two worthy candidates to vote for this fall, but only one will get my vote. I have known Jennifer for more than 20 years and have had numerous interactions with her both professionally and personally. As a result, I am convinced as to her outstanding character, decisiveness and leadership abilities.
She has always been responsive, reasonable and willing to make tough decisions by tackling them head-on. However, it is Jennifer’s vast work experience and commitment to excellence that sets her apart. Her recent positions standout as a testament that she is immensely qualified to be our Mayor. While working as tax collector, as well as at Southern Vermont College and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Jen has had a history of managing personnel and personalities. As mayor, her educational experience as both an instructor and an administrator will serve her as the chairperson of the School Committee.
She is experienced in long-term planning initiatives, overseeing budgets and finances for multiple entities and is very familiar with employee compensation, negotiating contracts, worker benefits, insurance contracts, bidding procedures, state and federal compliance and dealing with bargaining units. She has acted in a supervisory capacity and is familiar with the inner workings and realities of city government from her previous position as treasurer and CFO of North Adams.
Please join me in voting for Jennifer Macksey as our next mayor on Nov. 2.
James J. Sisto, North Adams