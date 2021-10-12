To the editor: I am proud to write this letter to support the candidacy of Jennifer Macksey.
I have known her and her family since she was born. They are quintessential members of this community and I have watched her grown into the fine woman she is today. It hasn’t always been easy for her or her mother after the death of her father. Of course, we cannot forget his store where everybody was welcome.
Jen typifies all that North Adams was and will be again. She has shown organizational skills which we need in the corner office. Her grasp of municipal affairs is sorely needed in directing the many everyday matters and will effectively lead North Adams into the future. I am pleased that her financial knowledge lends itself to pulling this city out of the doldrums.
It is easy to challenge her resume when the opposing candidate has a very lean one. I do not know her, and I am sure she is a very nice person. Sometimes a supporter can do more harm than good when attacking the opponent.
I have been in politics — local, state and federal — and I believe in working for the best candidate for the job. I know that is Jennifer, and I hope all the citizens of North Adams will join me in voting for her.
Joyce Wrend, North Adams