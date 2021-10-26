To the editor: As a former administrative officer for the city (2001-08), I write to urge the citizens of North Adams to elect Jennifer Macksey their next mayor.
I can attest to Jen’s sharp intellect, skilled financial management and good nature during the years we worked together when she was the City’s top financial officer. Jen worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of North Adams and has prepared herself, with her strong municipal background and experience in education administration to be exceptionally qualified to do this remarkably difficult work. There is no more difficult or important job than that of a mayor; I say this with confidence based on my own diverse and challenging work experience in both the private and public sectors.
Jen Macksey has experienced first-hand the inherent difficulties in managing a city to meet the needs of its citizens while continually struggling to obtain and effectively use limited financial and other resources. She knows how to do this job and do it well. It’s been concerning to observe the current city government difficulties resulting in multiple resignations from incumbent city councilors. Now is not the time for “on-the-job” learning or training. Experience matters. Jen Macksey knows how to effectively position and utilize key resources on day one which will be critical to the future success of North Adams.
For these reasons, I urge the residents of North Adams to cast their vote for Jen Macksey on Nov. 2.
Mary Katherine Eade, North Adams