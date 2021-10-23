To the editor: I support the most qualified candidate for mayor of the city of North Adams.
We need a strong yet compassionate leader who will work with the City Council and others to move this city forward. We need a mayor who is open to new ideas and one who will listen to both sides and then make the decision that will best benefit the city. We need a mayor who understands how government works and who will use all resources available and a mayor who will seek out state and federal funding as well as investments from the private sector. We need a mayor who cares about this city and the services that we provide and one who will set expectations and make sure that they are followed.
We need Jennifer Macksey as the next mayor of the city of North Adams. I have known Jennifer for more than 30 years and have worked with her in the past. Jennifer is all of the above. Because Jennifer has the experience of working in city government and education, she will be ready to start on day one. She is a strong leader that will make decisions based on data. I have observed first-hand that Jennifer listens to the concerns of all of the people with whom she speaks. I believe that she won’t just talk about the need for a solution to the issues with the public safety building — she will be the mayor to use all of the resources at her disposal to actually get this project underway.
While I am happy that the hydrant replacement program is underway, it must not stop there. There must be a plan going forward to maintain these hydrants as well as to inspect, maintain, and replace, if necessary, the underground piping throughout the city. Jennifer will be the mayor to give the support needed.
Those who know Jennifer know that she is her own person who makes thoughtful decisions based on all information given. She is a puppet for no one. Anyone with concerns about this should have a conversation with her. I’m sure you will change your mind.
If you are concerned, as I am, about the future of the city, please vote Jennifer Macksey for mayor of North Adams on Nov. 2.
Steve Meranti, Clarksburg
The writer is a former fire chief of the North Adams Fire Department.