To the editor: I have known Jennifer Macksey since her birth at the former North Adams Regional Hospital.
Jennifer and one of my sons were born there minutes apart. I have joked with her over the years about the possibility that the two babies might have been switched and that she’s really a Puccio.
On a more serious note, I have seen Jennifer grow into an accomplished young lady. Her strengths include her community roots, her experience in municipal government and education and her reputation for being a hardworking, strong, professional leader, not to mention that her lifelong professional goal has been to serve as mayor of North Adams.
Without hesitation I support and endorse Jennifer as the right person in these trying times to become the next mayor of my home town. I’m very confident that she’ll make us proud.
Felix Puccio, North Adams