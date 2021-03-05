No shot for me, despite appointment
To the editor: As soon as the appointments became available to obtain the COVID vaccine as a companion to someone 75 or older, I called the Pittsfield Council on Aging after a call to 211 failed to provide a human answer for me.
My husband is 82 years old. I am 71 with COPD and a current lung infection. My husband’s appointment for his second shot was scheduled for Feb. 27 at Berkshire Community College’s Field House, and the council succeeded in helping me. Thus, I managed to “secure” an appointment for the same day as my husband’s second shot. Shortly afterward, the vaccines were offered to anyone 65 and older, but I didn’t bother to try for an appointment because I counted on the appointment I already made to fulfill my need for the shot.
However, when I got to the Field House — after five hours of sleep, dressing a certain way and taking no analgesics with my breakfast like I do every day — I was denied the shot with my husband. Although I had an appointment, I was considered a companion who needed the first shot, and they said they were only administering the second shots.
I am devastated. I could have scheduled a backup plan, but who knew I would be screwed over that day? They claimed that if they gave the companions a first shot today, they could not guarantee a second shot would be available to us, so instead they provided a form for denied companions, where we stated our age, who we accompanied, our phone number and email, etc. They said a special clinic would be provided for us and to carefully watch our emails for an announcement. Of course, we tried to find an appointment for me online and nothing is available now.
What should have happened at BCC is that they provided the vaccine for all “companions” who are 65 years and older. We are the group that really needs the injections at this point, as many of us have health issues. How can this clinic first promise and then not come through? We did not go ahead with making our appointments elsewhere, and now it is quite ironic to think that we are depending on this provider to give us the vaccine when they failed us before.
Wendy Clothier, Pittsfield