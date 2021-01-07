MAGA is a cult
To the editor: It is now blatantly obvious that Donald Trump is the leader of a cult.
“Make America Great Again” has nothing to do with reality, but only with the insanely inflated ego of its leader.
People who are in or who support a cult do so for one of three reasons:
1. They are taken in by the cult and are resilient to evidence, reason, principles or reality.
2. They are following their own principles but hoping that the cult’s actions will benefit them or what they believe in.
3. They have no principles but are simply eager for power at any cost.
Trump’s supporters have been among all three of these groups, but we can hope that people in the second category, including misguided conservatives, misguided Christians and others who ignored all the warning signs in the hope of pursuing their own agenda will now come to their senses and abandon this dangerous person and his cronies.
The members of the government must invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump immediately. He is a clear and present danger to our country and to the world. Impeachment is too slow — Trump could pull some other dangerous stunt while claiming it was all a “joke.” Trump must be removed quickly, before he has time to do more damage.
Jan Kuniholm, Cheshire