Letter: Mahaiwe presents community with holiday spirit

To the editor: The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center recently offered a free showing of the Christmas classic "Miracle on 34th Street," which was nicely attended despite the miserable weather.
Folks were then given complimentary chocolate chip cookies from the Bakin' Bakery in Sheffield as they were leaving. What a lovely gift to the community by this Great Barrington landmark, which does so much to enrich our community. What a gentle reminder to us all about the joy and peace this season offers. Kudos to the Mahaiwe.
Dick Magenis, Sheffield