To the editor: Whose illogical idea was it to move the drive-by mailbox in front of the post office and put it further up on the nondriver side for very unpractical mailing?
If you are old or handicapped and driving alone it means coming out of your car to mail your letters at the risk of getting wet or slipping on ice in bad weather. Does the arm of the infamous U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy reach all the way to Pittsfield with no one to put sense into all these dreadful decisions?
Don't you agree that it is high time to get rid of Mr. DeJoy and put an end to his tricks?
Isabelle Kaplan, Pittsfield