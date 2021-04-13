To the editor: With apologies to poets, lyricists and baseball fans everywhere, I have written new lyrics to the song "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" in light of Major League Baseball relocating the All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest over the new Georgia election laws.
As a consequence they are "cutting off their nose to spite their face," as hundreds of thousands of dollars will be lost for the very people of color they are claiming to protect, who have businesses and work in Atlanta and would profit from the game being played there.
Keep me away from the All-Star Game,
Keep me away from the crowd,
Spare me the BS on voters' rights,
Seems no voter ID is the far left's delight,
So let's boo and hiss at the woke folk,
Their virtue signaling is no joke,
For it's one, two, three outs we lose,
To the cancel-culture ruse.
William E. Knight, Pittsfield