Letter: Make pandemic-era wage increases for nursing home staff permanent

Make pandemic-era wage increases for nursing home staff permanent
To the editor: The Boston Globe recently editorialized ("Home health care is a critical support for strained families and an aging society. It’s time we treated it that way," reprinted in The Eagle on Oct. 18, 2022) about the need to make wage increases for home health aides during the pandemic permanent. We agree, and the same is true for vital nursing home staff who have seen wages grow by 19 percent due to one-time government supplemental funding.
Our dedicated and diverse staff are committed to providing compassionate around-the-clock care to over 32,000 residents who can no longer be cared for safely at home. They are asked to help with the most intimate tasks — toileting, bathing, getting dressed and more. They are the ones holding residents’ hands in the middle of the night and laughing with them during the day.
Since most of our residents rely on MassHealth to pay for their care, a nursing facility’s ability to invest in resident care and our workforce is directly linked to government funding that is well below the actual cost of quality care.
Currently we have 7,000 direct care nursing positions open. More than 60 percent of nursing homes in the state are closing admissions due to staff shortages, and worse still, many homes have closed and others will follow. This comes as demand for nursing home care is predicted to grow exponentially in the next decade.
These investments are critical to ensuring consumers and families have access to quality nursing care now, and in the future.
Tara Gregorio, West Newbury
The writer is president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association.