To the editor: While voter participation usually drops off in midterm years, I hope that doesn’t happen this Sept 6 as many important choices are on the primary ballot.
I’ve cast my vote, and here’s why I voted the way I did.
Governor: Maura Healey. She’s been a steady, aggressive, successful attorney general looking out for Massachusetts and delivering results. She’ll be an excellent governor.
Lieutenant governor: Eric Lesser. While I was not able to vote for Sen. Adam Hinds, as his fellow state senator, Eric Lesser has worked closely with him on many issues. He knows Western Massachusetts' and rural communities’ needs, including increased attention and funding. We need a strong voice for Western Mass.
State senator: Paul Mark. He done an excellent job representing his district as a state representative and will continue his influence and good works as our state senator.
State representative: Smitty Pignatelli. Who else but Smitty?
Sheriff: Tom Bowler. Calm, steady and, yes, he has experience and integrity. No false accusations, reckless statements or promises with no details. He’s earned another term.
District attorney: Tim Shugrue. Experienced as an assistant district attorney, he knows how to run a DA’s Office and manage staff to get results. That’s critical. He’s been positive in making his case to voters and is competent to do the entire DA’s job. With him, we don’t have to choose between reforming the justice system (which needs it) or professionally working with the police; building cases and prosecuting them successfully on time; effectively addressing rampant gun violence in Pittsfield; working with Berkshire County’s legal system; and respecting innocent people’s lives. A DA must do all these things, as they are how we reform the justice system. Continual talk only goes so far, and we are at that point of reckoning.
Rene Wood, Sheffield
The writer is the chairwoman of the Sheffield Select Board.