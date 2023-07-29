Letter: Making history or demolishing it?

To the editor: I found it ironic that the historic day being marked resulted from the demolition of a half-dozen 200-year-old buildings. ("After 10 years of planning and wondering when houses were coming down, the Eagle Mill project in Lee kicks off with the roar of excavators," Eagle, July 24.)
While I understand celebrating new development for affordable housing, calling the demolition “historic” seems inappropriate. Perhaps the developer had tongue firmly in cheek?
Michael F. Lynch, Great Barrington
The writer is a member of the American Institute of Architects.