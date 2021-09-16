To the editor: What is written below is not meant to minimize the psychological and financial stress business owners are under due to the pandemic, but there are also those that are scrambling to provide for basic needs for themselves and their families.
Raising the minimum wage can help the latter. It’s past due a time to lift the entire country, not just those at the top.
The knee-jerk reaction from a business owner about a $15 minimum wage is they may have to go out of business, which may be reality for some, but just an empty threat for others.
Businesses have expenses that continue to rise. When that happens, you rarely hear they will have to close their doors. They absorb increased costs or raise prices. Why not the same when dealing with higher wages? Customers don’t complain about the rising cost of a slice of pizza or a shampoo at their favorite salon. Inflation is accepted by the public. A patron may grumble, but the conversation will usually end by them saying, “See you next week.”
Many business owners fear the $15 wage will start immediately. Almost all proposed legislation has it phased in over time — perhaps five years.
Those that oppose wage increases should recognize there are benefits to be had if all employers support a $15 minimum wage. When someone is barely getting by, they spend their entire salary to pay for food, rent and other necessities. With greater income, people go beyond the basics and provide a boost to the overall economy. So an increase in wages is sound economics.
As for cities, states and the federal government, they all subsidize those at the bottom, so higher wages should see those outlays reduced. (People that complain about government handouts will like that.)
A business owner should also feel good by improving the standard of living for those that make their business successful, a win-win.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington