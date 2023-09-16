Letter: Marchetti is up for the challenge of Pittsfield mayor's office

To the editor: Pittsfield's next mayor will face many challenges.
Among these are bringing sustainable jobs with good wages, providing quality city services while balancing the budget, and providing the best possible education for the city's children. The individual who has earned my trust and support is Peter Marchetti.
Marchetti is a person who often lets his deeds speak for themselves. He is reticent to claim credit for himself. Marchetti has demonstrated his skills both in the banking industry as well as on city committees and through his service to nonprofit agencies. When there is an opportunity to make Pittsfield a better place, you will often find Pete Marchetti.
I am most impressed by Marchetti's years of service on the City Council. His intelligent, thoughtful approach to both dealing with the myriad issues brought before the council as well as the interpersonal and communication skills he demonstrates at each meeting lead me to believe he is the best choice for mayor. Marchetti is here for the long term; he commits to a job or project and perseveres. He understands that dedication and hard work over time brings about success. It mayn't be glitzy or exciting, but seems to me to be the best course.
I am happy to support Peter Marchetti for mayor.
Liz Recko-Morrison, Pittsfield