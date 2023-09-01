Letter: Marchetti provides leadership, vision for Pittsfield

To the editor: I am honored to support Pete Marchetti for mayor.
Over the last 35 years, Pete has demonstrated true dedication and love for our city through his work in the banking industry, his unparalleled time spent as a volunteer for numerous community organizations and his nearly two decades of service on the Pittsfield City Council, the last eight as City Council president.
While I served on the Pittsfield School Committee, Pete worked to ensure that the School Committee was an important part of the budget formulation process in cooperation with the City Council. Each January, we would be included in the city's annual midyear financial review and audit analysis, providing us with a solid understanding of our position. In 2016 and 2017, we faced two particularly difficult budget years due to the city's taxing limitations. Thanks in large part to Pete's leadership and creative ways to find solutions, we were able to craft budgets which protected essential services for children and minimized staff layoffs. Pete remains a strong advocate of increasing the equity of our share of Chapter 70 funding from the state, providing more dollars locally for critical services.
Over the next four years, the city of Pittsfield will see the beginnings of major projects that will change the infrastructure of our city — the redevelopment of Wahconah Park; the design of a new police station; badly needed attention toward Pittsfield High School and Crosby, Conte and Morningside schools; and the redevelopment work on Site 9 of the William Stanley Business Park. It will be vital to have a mayor who possesses strong leadership skills, fiscal acumen and the ability to work with project stakeholders as we see these visions come to fruition. I strongly believe Pete is the best person to help see these dreams of a better Pittsfield to becoming reality.
Please join me Sept. 19 in supporting Pete Marchetti for mayor of Pittsfield.
Joshua M. Cutler, Pittsfield
The writer served on the Pittsfield School Committee from 2014 to 2020.