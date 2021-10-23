To the editor: So this year, Pittsfield's favorite City Council show went all "Hollywood Squares" on us.
They actually ended up doing a pretty good job at it. I don't know if council President Pete Marchetti had ever presided over such a production, but he certainly pulled together the necessary people to make it happen. Many glitches here and there, but ultimately the Pittsfield City Council was able to get its business done.
I believe it's a good testament to the patience and determination from Pete Marchetti and others that we moved forward and were able to pass budgets and hold hearings while still providing public input.
I hope you will join me in voting to reelect Pete Marchetti to continue serving as one of our at-large councilors.
April L. White, Pittsfield