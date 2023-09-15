Letter: Marchetti's varied experience makes him a strong mayoral candidate

To the editor: Pete Marchetti is a reliable and dependable person in the community and on the political stage.
He is experienced and manages time well. Pete Marchetti and I were members of the Human Rights Commission. I had the opportunity to observe how calm, careful, knowledgeable and helpful he was as a member and later as chair of the city's Human Rights Commission.
I am grateful that Pete Marchetti worked to keep the Fourth of July Parade year after year. It is a demanding job coordinating so many organizations and communicating with so many levels of volunteers. The Pittsfield Parade improves and endures. Every year the public, tourists and participants return. Pete loves Pittsfield.
Regardless of the personal, political and technical challenges, Pete Marchetti is resilient. He is determined to get the work done, and he does.
Pete Marchetti strives to steer Pittsfield toward progress. He is senior vice president of retail banking and operations at Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. Yes, he has great math skills. He cares about the small business community and will work to maintain and expand it. He cares about jobs for youth. Like 1Berkshire, Pete Marchetti wants to see young people return to Pittsfield. He cares about the creative economy such as Barrington Stage, the Colonial Theatre, The Arts Walk and Third Thursday.
Marchetti is concerned about providing affordable housing and helping the homeless.
As a retired educator, I admire the way Marchetti supports public education, for example, collaborating with businesses like Haddad Automotive to provide practical training and internships. Pete Marchetti understands innovation is important with technical learning at Taconic High School and with the arts and sciences at Pittsfield High School.
Marchetti understands how city government, business, education, the creative economy and beyond need to work together to provide services and opportunities for all people.
The choice is ours. Pete Marchetti gets things done. A vote for Pete Marchetti is a vote for progress. Experience counts. Please vote early or use an absentee ballot or vote on Primary Day on Tuesday.
Please join me. Vote for Pete Marchetti.
Marietta Rapetti Cawse, Pittsfield